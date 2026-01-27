Gophers Offer Moorhead QB Jett Feeney of Famed Feeney Football Family

Jett Feeney has been on Minnesota's recruiting radar for more than a year, and on Tuesday, the Gophers offered the Moorhead High School quarterback a scholarship offer.

Feeney led Moorhead to the state championship game in November, where the Spuds lost 42-35 in a thriller against Edina High School. Feeney completed 29 of 39 passes for 373 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the title game.

According to MN Football Hub, Feeney played in eight games this past season and completed 74.7% of his passes for 2,221 yards with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. As a sophomore, Feeney led Minnesota with 48 touchdown passes, while throwing for 3,211 yards.

The Gophers are his biggest offer yet. He's also received offers from North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Montana State, and Wyoming.

For those who are unfamiliar, the Feeney name is one of football fame in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.

Jett's older brother, Trey, was also a standout quarterback at Moorhead High School. Over his prep career, Trey completed 65% of his passes for nearly 6,900 yards with 85 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He spent a few years at North Dakota before transferring to St. John's, where he threw for more than 3,300 yards and 40 touchdowns as a junior in 2025.

Trey and Jett are the sons of Kevin Feeney, who is the head coach in Moorhead. Kevin was a four-year starting quarterback at North Dakota State (1995-98). Kevin's dad is Bob Feeney, who coached high school football in Bismarck and won state titles in 1984 and 1985. Bob died in 2012.

Jett is part of the 2027 graduating class, and he's one of the top quarterbacks in Minnesota, although you won't find his recruiting profile decorated with stars at 247Sports or Rivals/On3. That could change as we head into the spring, summer, and then the 2026 high school football season.

Another top in-state QB is Minnetonka's Caden Gutzmer, whom Minnesota has shown interest in but has yet to offer a scholarship. Gutzmer received an offer from the Miami Hurricanes on Monday.

The Gophers' quarterback room in 2026 is set to feature Drake Lindsey, Max Shikenjanski, Dylan Wittke, and incoming freshmen Owen Lansu and Brady Palmer.

