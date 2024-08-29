Gophers' opener vs. UNC pushed back to 8 p.m. amid weather concerns
Minnesota's opener against North Carolina on Thursday night has been pushed back an hour due to weather concerns in Minneapolis. It is now scheduled to start at 8 p.m. central time.
"Gopher Athletics announced today that its football game against North Carolina will now start at 8:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 29 at Huntington Bank Stadium," Minnesota announced in a statement. "The game, which was originally scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m., will still be televised nationally on FOX and can be heard on the Gopher Radio Network."
"The decision to push back the start time was made after consultation with the National Weather Service, the Big Ten and campus and city partners," the statement continues. "Potentially severe weather is expected to impact the Twin Cities campus early this evening, and fans are encouraged to take the necessary precautions needed prior to tonight's game. Fans who are on campus may seek shelter inside Williams Arena or 3M Arena at Mariucci as needed. Premium gates to Huntington Bank Stadium will open at 5:00 p.m. and gates for the general public will open at 6:30 p.m."
The hope seems to be that the worst of tonight's expected weather will pass in time for an 8 p.m. kickoff, allowing the game to take place without any delays.
The Gophers (6-7 in 2023) and the Tar Heels (8-5) are both hoping to start the 2024 season on a positive note on national TV on Thursday night.
