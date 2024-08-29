5 critical elements that will be huge in Gophers-UNC opener
It's time for college football once again as the Minnesota Gophers open the season as home underdogs against the North Carolina Tar Heels Thursday night at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
1. Can Max Brosmer sling the ball through bad weather?
A line of storms is forecast to move through the Twin Cities later Thursday and it very well could happen right around the 7 p.m. CT kickoff. Not only is a lightning delay a possibility, but there's a chance it could be raining throughout the game. If it is raining, it could set the stage for a challenging night for quarterbacks. Not exactly the ideal conditions for Max Brosmer's first start at Minnesota.
2. Is Darius Taylor healthy?
Taylor, who burst onto the scene as a true freshman running back in 2023, left practice limping on Aug. 13 and the Gophers have not provided a health update on him since. Nobody will know Taylor's status until the injury report is released two hours before kickoff.
"I feel like we're one of the deepest football team's we've ever had," head coach P.J. Fleck said during an appearance at the Minnesota State Fair this week. "We've got ... six guys that can really play the position. And not only that, they can catch the ball out of the [backfield] and be really good receivers."
If Taylor isn't 100%, expect to see plenty of Marcus Major, Sieh Bangura and Jordan Nubin.
3. Is Daniel Jackson healthy?
Fleck has compared Jackson's ability to dominate in the Big Ten to past star Gophers receivers Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman, calling him "that guy." But like Taylor, there are questions about Jackson's health entering the opener. He was limited in practice in early August and the team hasn't provided an update on him since. Again, we'll learn more two hours before kickoff.
If Jackson isn't 100%, the pressure falls on Elijah Spencer, Le'Meke Brockington and Cristian Driver. Driver, the son of former Packers star Donald Driver, has been a "pleasant surprise" and "exceeded expectations" during training camp, according to Fleck.
"I feel good about where we are there," Fleck said of the wide receiver depth.
4. Who dominates on the edge: Jah Joyner or Kaimon Rucker?
What's interesting is that both Minnesota and North Carolina haven't had a player reach 10 sacks in a season in ages. It's been 16 seasons for the Gophers (Willie Vandesteeg in 2008) and the Tar Heels haven't had a 10+ sack season since Kareem Martin in 2013.
Joyner has vowed to end Minnesota's drought and he looks to be one of the top edge rushers in the Big Ten. Rucker is vowing the same for UNC and the All-ACC pass rusher finished fourch in the conference with 8 1/2 sacks last season. Whoever has the more disruptive night could be the difference maker in what promises to be a close game.
5. Which new defensive coordinator will call a better game?
Corey Hetherman is the first-year defensive coordinator in Minnesota and the Tar Heels have a new DC in Geoff Collins. The difference is experience. Hetherman has been a defensive coordinator at the FCS level and this is his first shot calling defensive plays in the FBS. Collins, meanwhile, has four years of head coaching experience at Georgia Tech and 11 years as a DC under his belt, including six years in the SEC with Florida and Mississippi State.