Gophers portal report: Athan Kaliakmanis starts 2-0 at Rutgers
Week 2 of the college football season has come and gone and plenty of former Gophers were in action all over the country. Which players that have transferred away stood out?
Athan Kaliakmanis, QB (Rutgers)
Rutgers had another favorable matchup against Akron. Kaliakmanis finished the day 14-of-23 (60.8%) passing for 230 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Last season with Minnesota he had 14 passing touchdowns; he already has six with the Scarlet Knights.
Ky Thomas, RB (Kent State)
Former Gophers RB coach Kenni Burns continues to struggle in his second year as head coach at Kent State. The Golden Flashes fell 23-17 at home to St. Francis (PA). Thomas was not able to get going out of the backfield with only 11 carries for 39 yards and four receptions for 26 yards.
Jacob Clark, QB (Missouri State)
Missouri State and Clark have started their 2024 campaign 0-2. The former Gophers QB finished 23-of-39 passing for 257 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception in a hard-fought, five-point loss on the road against Montana.
Flip Dixon, DB (Rutgers)
Making his season debut after missing Week 1 due to injury, Dixon played 31 snaps in Week 2. He finished with a 65.6 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade and three total tackles.
Michael Brown-Stephens, WR (USF)
USF and Brown-Stephens were under the spotlight during primetime against No. 4-ranked Alabama. He played 65 snaps, but reeled in only two catches for 21 yards, earning a 57.6 PFF grade.
Trill Carter, DT (Auburn)
Carter was once a potential NFL draft prospect with the Gophers, but now at his third school, he is struggling to find the field at Auburn. He played only nine snaps, earning a 60.5 PFF grade in the Tigers' upset loss at home to Cal.
Notable DNPs
- Dylan Wright, WR (TCU): Wright was listed as a starting WR for TCU ahead of their Week 1 matchup with Stanford, but he has not played a single snap through two weeks. There have been no reports of an injury or off-field issue, but he has not seen the field for the Horned Frogs in 2024.
- Zach Evans, RB (North Texas): Evans was a heralded prospect at Minnesota, finishing with 52 carries for 230 yards and one touchdown last season as a redshirt sophomore. After transferring closer to home at North Texas he has not seen the field through two weeks. Much like Wright, there have been no reports of an injury or off-field issue.
- Steven Ortiz Jr., CB (UMass): Ortiz was a four-star recruit in the class of 2021 and Minnesota's top-signed player from the class. Now two games into his second season at UMass, he has not seen the field.