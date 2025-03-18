Gophers' projected defensive depth chart heading into spring practice
The Gophers' defense will have a new play caller this season, as Corey Hetherman is now at Miami (FL) and safeties coach Danny Collins was promoted to defensive coordinator. He will have plenty of talent to work with, but let's take a look at a potential depth chart heading into spring practice.
Defensive line:
- DE: Anthony Smith, RS-JR
- DE: Steven Curtis, transfer (Illinois State)
- DE: Jaxon Howard, RS-SO
- DE: Lucas Finnesy, RS-SR
- DT: Deven Eastern, RS-SR
- DT: Jalen Logan-Redding, RS-SR
- DT: Rushawn Lawrence, transfer (Stony Brook)
Under Hetherman and former defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III, Minnesota leaned on versatility up front. They had seven defensive linemen log more than 125 or more snaps last season and they have seven very talented options this season. Led by Smith on the outside and Eastern in the middle, the Gophers have a deep and versatile group that should rotate often throughout the year, when they're all healthy.
Linebackers:
- LB: Maverick Baranowski, RS-JR
- LB: Devon Williams, RS-SR
- LB: Jeff Roberson, trasnfer (Oklahoma)
Linebackers will be coached by first-year position coach Mariano Sori-Marin in 2025. Under P.J. Fleck, Minnesota has historically leaned on three options at the position. If the Gophers want to reach their full defensive potential Baranowski will need to take another step, but Williams and Roberson will provide veteran leadership behind him.
Cornerbacks:
- CB: Za'Quan Bryan, RS-SO
- CB: Jaylen Bowden, transfer (NC Central)
- NCB: Jai'Onte McMillan, RS-SR
- CB3: Naiim Parrish, FR
- Backup: Rhyland Kelly, RS-JR
Cornerback is the most unproven position on Minnesota's roster. They're putting a lot on Bryan's shoulders to take another step this season and Bowden to make a smooth transition from the FCS level at NC Central to the Big Ten. Parrish is a wildcard, and as a true freshman he's a player they're very high on, but if they aren't confident he can contribute in year one, they could opt to add to the position in the spring transfer portal window.
Safety:
- S: Koi Perich, SO
- S: Kerry Brown, RS-SO
- S: Aidan Gousby, RS-JR
- S: Darius Green, RS-SR
If cornerback is the most unproven position on the roster, safety is the strongest. Perich and Brown return after breakout seasons last year as freshmen, while Gousby is one of the best third options in the conference.
One of the biggest questions on the whole defense is, who replaced Jack Henderson's role? He played over 120 snaps at defensive line, linebacker and nickel cornerback last season. Is that a role that Collins will continue to have on his defense? If so, Green could become a candidate to fill that role, as it would be his clearest path to playing time.
