Gophers projected offensive depth chart heading into spring practice
Gophers football will officially begin spring practice later this week and their first practice availible to the public will be on March 25. Let's take a look at their potential offensive depth chart heading into the spring.
Quarterback:
- Drake Lindsey, RS-FR
- Zach Pyron, transfer (Georgia Tech)
- Dylan Wittke, RS-SO
If I had to make a prediction, I believe Lindsey will start under center for the Gophers in Week 1, but there will likely be a true quarterback competition in the spring and fall, so don't count out Pyron. Wittke remains a clear option for QB3.
Running back:
- Darius Taylor, JR
- A.J. Turner, transfer (Marshall)
- Cameron Davis, transfer (Washington)
- Fame Ijeboi, RS-FR
The Gophers had four running backs log more than 10 carries last season, and the outlook at the position looks pretty clear heading into 2025. Taylor will be the bell cow once again, but Turner should provide a unique change of pace as a big play waiting to happen. Davis will be the veteran reserve and Ijeboi is a wildcard as a redshirt freshman.
Wide Receiver:
- No. 1 (X): Javon Tracy, transfer (Miami, OH)
- (Y): LeMeke Brockington, RS-SR
- (Slot): Logan Loya, transfer (UCLA)
- Backup (Slot): Christian Driver, RS-JR
- Backup (Y): Donielle 'Nuke' Hayes, RS-SO
- Backup (X): Malachi Coleman, transfer (Nebraska)
This is where things get interesting. Last season, Minnesota predominately ran three wide receiver sets, with only three players logging more than 120 snaps at the position. I confidently think Tracy, Brockington and Loya will be their top three options in 2025.
That leaves Driver, Coleman and Hayes as three uberly talented options on the bench. They all have eligibility beyond this season, so I could see Minnesota taking a developmental approach and using them in special situations throughout the year.
Tight end:
- Jameson Geers, RS-SR
- Frank Bierman, RS-SR
- Drew Biber, transfer (Purdue)
This is another position group that is pretty cut and dry. Geers was a solid pass catching option last season, Bierman was predominently a run blocker and Biber could act as a utility third option. Minnesota had only three tight ends log more than 18 snaps last season, I could see a similar approach in 2025.
Offensive line:
- LT: Kahle Tafai, transfer (Washington)
- LG: Ashton Beers, RS-JR
- C: Greg Johnson, JR
- RG: Dylan Ray, transfer (Kentucky)
- RT: Marcellus Marshall, transfer (UCF)
- Swing: Nathan Roy, RS-FR
- Backups: Tony Nelson, RS-JR, Brett Carroll, RS-FR
Minnesota completely revamped its offensive line in the winter transfer portal, adding Tafai, Ray and Marshall. I am confident saying the Gophers have six top options, but Roy is the wildcard. Beers, Johnson and Marshall will start, but if Tafai or Ray struggle, I think Roy could slip in at either tackle position and maybe Marshall kicks into guard.
Spring is the perfect time for the Gophers to work out these questions and I wouldn't completely discount Nelson and Carroll either. Offensive line coach Brian Callahan has a lot of options to work with.
