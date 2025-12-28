Army Coach Hilariously Attempts to Dodge Postgame Gatorade Bath After Bowl Win vs. UConn
Army football finished out the year strong on Saturday with a dominant peformance against UConn in the Fenway Bowl.
The Black Knights ran away with a 41–16 victory, capping off a 7–6 season in style. While coach Jeff Monken was undoubtedly pleased with his team’s performance to end the year, he was not very keen on celebrating with his players.
As several Black Knights chased him with the ceremonial Gatorade bath in hand, Monken bobbed and weaved in an effort to evade getting dunked on. It made for an incredible highlight.
It’s not hard to imagine why Monken was less than thrilled with the idea of taking a Gatorade bath—the temperature was in the 20s today in Boston, and the real-feel temperature drops dramatically when you are soaking wet.
Ultimately, Monken’s players caught up to him and doused him in electrolytes. I’m sure the shivers were worth the win.