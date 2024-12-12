Gophers receive commitment from Purdue grad transfer TE Drew Biber
Purdue grad transfer tight end Drew Biber has committed to the Gophers, he announced on Instagram on Thursday. He has one year of eligibility remaining and will likely fill an important role as Minnesota's No. 2 TE in 2025.
Biber spent the last four years with the Boilermakers, appearing in 37 games. More of a blocking tight end at 6'5", 225 pounds, he has just 15 career receptions, 13 of which came this past season. He has one career touchdown. Originally a three-star wide receiver recruit out of Cedarburg, WI, Biber transitioned to TE at Purdue.
Landing Biber gives the Gophers some valuable experience and blocking ability at the tight end position. Jameson Geers, who caught 25 passes for 250 yards and 4 touchdowns this season, is expected to return for his fifth year and will likely serve as Minnesota's top pass-catching TE. But Wayzata native Nick Kallerup, the Gophers' No. 2 TE this year, participated in senior day and appears to be done after five years, so Biber will help replace him. Kallerup caught seven passes for 102 yards in 2024.
Other young players at the TE position, including 2024 signees Julian Johnson and Jacob Simpson, could also factor into the playing time mix, assuming they don't transfer.
Biber is the second incoming transfer commit for the Gophers. On Wednesday, they landed Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron.
