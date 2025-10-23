Gophers receiver named 'breakout candidate' ahead of Iowa clash
When Gophers receiver Le'Meke Brockington takes the field on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, it will be the third time in the last four weeks he'll be going up against a top-15 pass defense. Like last week, against Nebraska's top-rated pass defense (lowest average passing yards allowed in the nation this season), Brockington will be looking to be an impact and score another timely touchdown.
Iowa's pass defense allows the 12th-fewest pass yards per game. It's been a common theme for the Hawkeyes' defense over the years. Brockington, who has faced Iowa twice before, is being targeted as a key figure in the rivalry game this weekend. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman picked Brockington as his breakout candidate in a recent episode of The Audible podcast.
"Their passing game has started to emerge more. Drake Lindsey, one of the better young quarterbacks in college football, and a potential go-to guy is Le'Meke Brockington, who I first kind of found out who he was because he was a big Freaks List guy and he was on there," said Feldman.
"He's had back-to-back weeks with touchdowns. Obviously, Iowa's always been known for Phil Parker's defense and how good they are in pass defense."
Earlier this year, Feldman labeled the Gophers fifth-year senior as his 28th freakiest athlete in the nation heading into the 2025 season.
"Last year, he started 11 games and made 18 catches for 282 yards and one touchdown. This offseason, the 6-0, 195-pounder, who has made a remarkable recovery from a broken leg in 2023, squatted a Gophers wide receiver record 664 pounds, breaking his own record from a year ago by 50 pounds. Brockington vertical jumped 42 inches, broad jumped 11-4 1/4 (an improvement of five inches from last year), ran a 4.19 shuttle time and had a 10-yard split of 1.43. His numbers, particularly his jumping and strength ones, are truly amazing," Feldman wrote at the time.
Brockington is the third Gopher in the past two years to make Feldman's list, following Aireontae Ersery and Cody Lindenberg in 2024. Both Ersery and Lindenberg were taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. While Feldman has been putting together his freaks list for decades now, he noted that Brockington may be the first to reach out after earning recognition.
"Le'Meke Brockington, the only guy, I think, in 20 years who actually sent me a thank you note after making the freaks list. So, a very thoughtful young man in addition to a freak athlete," said Feldman.
So far this season, Brockington leads Gophers pass catchers with 25 receptions for 285 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He also has one rushing touchdown on two attempts and nine rushing yards.
"I think he's going to have another big game this weekend as P.J. Fleck tries to build off last week's game," added Feldman.