Gophers Reportedly Hire Former Alabama Head Coach as Offensive Assistant

It was a busy offseason of coaching changes, and the Gophers are adding one more with former Alabama head coach Mike Shula reportedly joining the staff as an offensive assistant.

Sources: University of Minnesota plans to hire Mike Shula as senior offensive assistant, as he’ll work with the quarterbacks and offensive staff. Shula is the former head coach at Alabama who brings more than a quarter century in the NFL, including OC at three franchises. pic.twitter.com/pZIOW0N7tY — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 21, 2026

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Saturday that Shula is expected to join Minnesota's staff. He was most recently the offensive coordinator at South Carolina last season, and he was let go after a disappointing campaign with the Gamecocks. With star quarterback LaNoris Sellers, South Carolina ranked 104th in points per game last season with just 21.3.

Mike Shula is the son of the NFL's all-time winningest head coach, Don Shula. He has more than 25 years of head coaching experience at the professional level as an offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach with the Buccaneers, Dolphins, Jaguars, Panthers, Giants and Broncos since 1996.

Shula was most notably the head coach at Alabama from 2003 to 2006. He finished with a 26-23 overall record in four seasons, but 21 of those wins were eventually vacated due to an NCAA infraction. Minnesota beat his Alabama team 20-16 in the 2004 Music City Bowl. He returned to the NFL after his run in Tuscaloosa, and his last two seasons at South Carolina were his first since getting let go by the Crimson Tide.

The Gophers made multiple coaching staff changes this offseason by bringing in Isaac Fruechte as wide receivers coach, Mohamed Ibrahim as running backs coach, Daniel Da Prato as special teams coordinator and promoting C.J. Robbins to defensive line coach, among others.

Shula is 60 years old, and there aren't many other coaches with his level of experience. He will be another veteran presence on Minnesota's offensive staff, as they hope redshirt sophomore quarterback Drake Lindsey takes another step in his development in his second year as the team's QB1.