Gophers secondary remains banged up heading into Nebraska showdown
The Gophers' secondary remains banged up heading into Friday night's game against Nebraska. Top cornerback John Nestor is questionable, Mike Gerald and Garrison Monroe are out, but Aidan Gousby returns after a multi-week absence.
Nestor has been one of Minnesota's most significant transfer portal additions this season and the team's best cornerback. His 335 total snaps rank second on the defense, only behind Koi Perich. He leads the team with three interceptions, and he has an impressive 67.2 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade.
If Nestor isn't able to go, Minnesota could put more on Jai'Onte McMillan, Darius Green or Aidan Gousby's plate, but they have all spent most of their time at slot cornerback or safety. Za'Quan Bryan will be starting at outside cornerback, but Mike Gerald's second straight absence could force Minnesota to look at true freshman Naiim Parrish or NC Central transfer Jaylen Bowden at the second spot, if Nestor is out.
Goubsy's return after multiple weeks out due to injury will give Minnesota another experienced body in the secondary. Friday night is his first time off the injury report since the Gophers' Week 5 loss at Ohio State. He has spent most of his time at free safety this season.
Nebraska is the best passing attack Minnesota will face up to this point of the season. With 310.2 passing yards per game, their aerial attack ranks ninth-best in college football, and quarterback Dylan Raiola has made big improvements from last season.
Nestor's absence could be a fatal blow to Minnesota's secondary. Whoever is on the field will be tested early and often on Friday night. The Gophers have had to rely on their depth all season, and it will be the same story in Week 8.