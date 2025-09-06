All Gophers

Gophers star RB Darius Taylor exits game with apparent leg injury

Taylor pulled up short on a 17-yard run, grabbing the back of his leg.

Tony Liebert

Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs the ball against the Buffalo Bulls during the first half of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Star Gophers running back Darius Taylor pulled up short on a 17-yard run, grabbing the back of his leg, and he has not yet returned to Saturday's game against Northwestern State.

Fortunately for Minnesota, Taylor was able to limp off the field under his own power, but it's hard to ignore the signs that indicate it could be a hamstring injury. He has dealt with some injuries throughout his college career, which is never a good sign.

The Gophers are very deep at running back with the additions of A.J. Turner and Cam Davis from the transfer portal in the offseason, so it would seem unnecessary to rush Taylor back in a game against an inferior opponent like Northwestern State.

This is a developing story.

Tony Liebert
