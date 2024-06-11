Gophers to host 11 more recruits for official visits this weekend
P.J. Fleck and the Gophers staff were incredibly busy last week, landing verbal commitments from 11 players. They will have 11 more prospective recruits on campus this weekend, so who should you keep an eye on?
Minnesota had 21 recruits on campus last weekend for their official visits, six of which were already committed to the program. In week two of their annual "Summer Splash" event, there is far less action, but it could still be a very important few days for Fleck and his staff.
Verbally committed recruits (3)
Cameron Begalle, WR, Andover, MN
Grant Washington, RB, Cleveland, OH
Rhett Hlavacka, LB, Fond Du Lac, WI
Highlighted by 2023's leading wide receiver in Minnesota prep football, Cameron Begalle, the Gophers will have three players already verbally committed taking their official visits this weekend. Washington and Hlavacka both committed last week, but they will be in the Land of 10,000 Lakes to reaffirm their decisions.
Uncommitted recruits (8)
Terrence Smith, WR, Aurora, IL
Smith is the highest-touted player to be visiting campus this month. 247Sports' composite rankings see him as the No. 319 player in the country. If the Gophers can add him to their class it would alter their 2025 recruiting outlook entirely.
Mark Handy, OT, Albuquerque, NM
Listed at nearly 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, Handy is the No. 2 ranked player in New Mexico. He would be the third offensive lineman to commit to Minnesota in this cycle.
Jayquan Stubbs, DL, Cleveland, OH
With other official visits to West Virginia, Purdue, Wisconsin and Illinois, the Gophers are not the only school competing for Stubbs.
Derry Norris, DL, Port Orange, FL
Norris is a dynamic athlete who compiled 63 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 7 sacks last season for Spruce Creek High School as a junior.
Cameron Gorin, OT, Fishers, IN
Cameron's father, Brandon Gorin, played eight seasons as an offensive tackle in the NFL. He would have tremendous potential in the Gophers' system.
Dramekco Green, RB, Conroe, TX
You can never have too many running backs and Green could be the second in the 2025 class for the Gophers. They will have to beat out Tulsa, TCU and Arizona if they want to land a commitment.
Daniel Shipp, OT, Corona, CA
Joining a long list of offensive linemen visiting, Shipp missed his entire junior season with a knee injury, but he could be a diamond in the rough type of prospect for the Gophers.
Legend Lyons, WR, Covina, CA
More than just a cool name, Lyons is an intriguing long-term athlete at wide receiver and will take other official visits to Kansas and Utah.