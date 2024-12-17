Gophers transfer portal lineman reportedly linked to Big Ten powerhouse
Gophers projected starting offensive lineman Phillip Daniels surprisingly entered the transfer portal on Monday and there is already some smoke connecting him to another Big Ten program.
Ohio State's 247Sports affiliate posted an article shortly after the announcement on Monday titled, "New O-tackle Transfer Portal entry one for Buckeye fans to be very aware of." Daniels was the center of the article.
Veteran reporter Bill Kurelic was the one who wrote the article and he has 35+ years of experience covering Ohio State. This time of year there are plenty of unsubstantiated rumors and misinformation, but Kurelic's accuracy and reputation make it fair to believe that there is at least some mutual interest between Daniels and the Buckeyes.
The question now becomes, when did the interest begin? It is becoming increasingly common for players like Daniels to be persuaded to enter the portal by interested programs. Did it happen in this case? There is a report from another Buckeyes' fan site, The Silver Bulletin, saying that Daniels will visit Columbus on Tuesday, so things are moving quickly.
Ultimately, Daniels had the potential to be a building block on the Gophers offensive line, which is a program that has produced an NFL Draft pick up front in two of the last three drafts and three of the last four if you include Aireontae Ersery, who is expected to hear his name called on Day 1 or 2 in April.
Daniels leaving the Gophers is now a very real possibility and rather than blocking for Minnesota he could be blocking against the Gophers when Minnesota visits Ohio State on Oct. 4, 2025.