Koi Perich on potential two-way role: 'I always wanted to do it'
Koi Perich and Drake Lindsey going over offensive formations in the back of their freshman classes at the University of Minnesota could be what leads Perich to developing into college football's next two-way superstar.
When Perich debuted a two-way jersey at Gophers practice this spring, rumors immediately began circulating about an expanded offensive role in 2025. P.J. Fleck confirmed the rumblings, saying, "We got a lot of different packages for him — and it's not just a gadget thing."
Perich established himself as a superstar safety as a true freshman, but his playmaking in the return game, with more than 500 total yards as a punt and kick returner, stood out as a way for his role to grow.
Hailing from Esko, Minn., he was a two-way star at the high school level with 61 carries for 708 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior. He chose Minnesota over top offers from schools like Ohio State, USC and Florida State — and a two-way role at the college level was something he always envisioned.
"I always wanted to do it. Coming out of high school, in recruitment, I wanted to do it to," Perich said. "I talked with Coach Fleck about it in recruitment, and it just came to be this year."
Perich signed with Minnesota out of high school in the class of 2023 alongside Lindsey, who now projects as the team's starting quarterback. A growing friendship between both players could be exactly what the Gophers need to lead them into a new era.
"He does a really good job. Our assistant wideouts coach, Coach (Nick) Faus, is on the side with him non-stop, even after practice, getting work in with him," Lindsey said. "It's kind of my job as well to make sure he's good, because of how close we've developed a friendship. He's really smart. In January and February, I have pictures of us, after class is over, we're sitting in the back, going over formations, going over a ton of different stuff. Just making sure he's good for spring and then obviously for the season."
What will Perich's offensive role look like in 2025? We don't have a clear answer on that question yet, but it certainly seems likely that an increased role is coming for the Minnesota fan favorite.