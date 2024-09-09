All Gophers

Gophers will defend Floyd of Rosedale against Iowa in prime time

Minnesota's Week 4 game against Iowa will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Tony Liebert

Minnesota players hold the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after defeating Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in Iowa City.
Minnesota players hold the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after defeating Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in Iowa City. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK
Minnesota still has a Week 3 game against Nevada, but their highly-anticipated grudge match against Iowa at Huntington Bank Stadium is on the horizon. And we've learned Monday that the Week 4 showdown will start at 6:30 p.m. CT and it will be NBC's prime-time game.

The Gophers notoriously took down Iowa last season in Iowa City for the first time since 1999. It came with a lot of controversy as a potential game-winning Hawkeyes punt return was ruled back after an invalid fair catch signal.

With new offensive coordinator Tim Lester, Iowa put up 40 points in a Week 1 win over Illinois State. The optimism quickly fell back to earth after a 20-19 loss at home to Iowa State in Week 2. They will have a tune-up game against Troy before traveling to Minnesota in Week 4.

Minnesota's 2024 campaign started off on the wrong foot with a sloppy loss at home to North Carolina, but a win over Iowa is a great chance to regain some momentum. The Gophers will look to win a second straight game in the rivalry for the first time since 2010-11.

The game carries even more weight considering the Michigan Wolverines await in the Big House in Week 5, followed by USC facing the Gophers in Minneapolis in Week 6.

