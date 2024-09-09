Gophers will defend Floyd of Rosedale against Iowa in prime time
Minnesota still has a Week 3 game against Nevada, but their highly-anticipated grudge match against Iowa at Huntington Bank Stadium is on the horizon. And we've learned Monday that the Week 4 showdown will start at 6:30 p.m. CT and it will be NBC's prime-time game.
The Gophers notoriously took down Iowa last season in Iowa City for the first time since 1999. It came with a lot of controversy as a potential game-winning Hawkeyes punt return was ruled back after an invalid fair catch signal.
With new offensive coordinator Tim Lester, Iowa put up 40 points in a Week 1 win over Illinois State. The optimism quickly fell back to earth after a 20-19 loss at home to Iowa State in Week 2. They will have a tune-up game against Troy before traveling to Minnesota in Week 4.
Minnesota's 2024 campaign started off on the wrong foot with a sloppy loss at home to North Carolina, but a win over Iowa is a great chance to regain some momentum. The Gophers will look to win a second straight game in the rivalry for the first time since 2010-11.
The game carries even more weight considering the Michigan Wolverines await in the Big House in Week 5, followed by USC facing the Gophers in Minneapolis in Week 6.