Minnesota favored to beat Nevada by two touchdowns in Week 3
After shutting out Rhode Island 48-0, the Gophers will look to pick up their second straight win in Week 3 as they welcome Nevada to town. Experts have Minnesota as a 14.5-point favorite.
Heading into the first season with new head coach Jeff Choate, many people thought Nevada could be one of the worst teams in the FBS this season. While they've started the season 1-2, their two losses have come by a combined eight points.
The Wolfpack were nearly four-touchdown underdogs in Week Zero against SMU, but they gave them all they could handle. The Mustangs needed a 16-point fourth quarter to come back and win. After an impressive Week 1 win at Troy, Nevada came up short in Week 2 at home, falling 20-17 to Georgia Southern.
Ultimately, Choate has showed that Nevada is much improved from their 2-10 record in each of the last two seasons. Veteran quarterback Brendon Lewis has run the offense well, completing 66.7% of his passes for 561 yards and five touchdowns, on top of 44 carries for 208 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
Nevada is one of few teams to have already played three games, so health could be a factor heading into the game as Minnesota was able to rest most of its starters for the better part of the fourth quarter against Rhode Island.
The preseason Mountain West poll voted Nevada to finish last in the conference, but the start of the season has shown that they are no pushover and a much better team than preseason expectations suggested. With Iowa coming to town for a marquee rivalry game in Week 4, this has a chance to be a clear look-ahead spot for the Gophers.