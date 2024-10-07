'He's a different cat': Gophers fortunate that Koi Perich stayed home
With a forced fumble, six total tackles and a game-sealing interception, Gophers star freshman safety Koi Perich introduced himself to the college football world in Minnesota's 24-17 upset victory over No. 11 USC on Saturday.
Perich has been making his mark on special teams this season with 15 total punt and kick returns for nearly 300 yards, but Saturday night was his first game with more than 17 defensive snaps.
"He always thinks he's getting an interception, he always thinks he's taking a punt for a touchdown, he wants to play offense. He'd be all 11 if he could. He'll play right guard, that's the type of kid he is," Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said. "This is exactly what we envisioned when we recruited him."
Minnesota had to beat out nearly every top school in the country to get Perich to sign on the dotted line last December. 247Sports ranked him as the 72nd-best high school player in the country and he held other top offers from Ohio State, Florida State and USC.
He is the second-highest ranked high school recruit to ever commmit to Minnesota in the internet era, trailing only Jeff Jones from the class of 2014. With a few late visits across the country, it came down to the very end, but Fleck and his staff were able to close the deal.
"I give him a lot of credit because he could've went a lot of different places. Again, we're not the highest bidder," Fleck said. "He loves the state of Minnesota, his family loves the state of Minnesota... and I am just thankful he believed in the Gophers enough to come here."
Hailing from Esko, Minnesota, Perich has already become a fan favorite amongst the Gophers faithful. He officially joined the program in June, but he is already one of the most exciting players on the entire roster as an 18-year-old.
"He's going to have a very, very bright future here, and maybe one of the most popular players at a young age that I have ever seen," Fleck said. "Maybe, Corey Davis at Western Michigan as a true freshman, started coming on the scene, but nobody really knew. To do this as a true freshman takes a very, very unique individual... he's a different cat now. He's wired a little different, and I like the way he's wired."
An injury to redshirt freshman Kerry Brown opened the door for Perich to have an every-down role against USC. With Aidan Gousby, Coleman Bryson and Darius Green also at the position, Minnesota has plenty of depth at safety. Saturday night proved that Perich is simply too good to leave off the field.