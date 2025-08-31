How did former Gophers transfers perform at their new schools in Week 1?
Minnesota is among the best power conference programs in the country in terms of retaining its players, but that doesn't mean some former Gophers aren't thriving at new schools. Let's take a look at how all of the notable Gophers transfers fared in Week 1.
Athan Kaliakmanis, QB (Rutgers)
- vs. Ohio
- 76.3 PFF grade
- 18/23, 252yds, 2 TDs
Year two of the Kaliakmanis era at Rutgers started with a close win over Ohio, but Athan looked sharp with an accurate day throwing the football.
Phillip Daniels, OL (Ohio State)
- vs. Texas
- 59 snaps, 56.3 PFF grade
Daniels was Minnesota's most significant loss to the transfer portal in the offseason, and he played every offensive snap for the Buckeyes in their win over No. 1-ranked Texas.
Zach Pyron, QB (South Alabama)
- vs. Morgan State
- DNP (coach's decision)
Pyron transferred in last winter from Georgia Tech to compete with Drake Lindsey for the starting spot. He left in the spring after falling down the depth chart, and he has started in a backup role at South Alabama.
Sieh Bangura, RB (Ohio)
- @ Rutgers
- 55.2 PFF grade
- 16 carries, 86 yards, 1 reception, 5 yards
Bangura was a boomerang transfer back to Ohio after things didn't work out at Minnesota. He looks like a quality Mid-American Conference (MAC) running back who just needed an opportunity.
Jordan Nubin, RB (Kent State)
- vs. Merrimack
- DNP (undisclosed)
Tyler Williams, WR (South Florida)
- vs. Boise State
- DNP (unknown)
Williams was once a four-star high school recruit who began his career at Georgia. Things didn't work out last year with Minnesota, and things have gotten off to a slow start at South Florida with a DNP in Week 1.
Tyler Stolsky, LB (FAU)
- @ Maryland
- 53 snaps, 74.0 PFF grade
- 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD
Drew Viotto, QB (University of British Columbia)
- vs. Manitoba
- 20/29, 230 yards, 2 TD, 2 carries, 16 yards
Viotto played high school football with Darrius Taylor and signed with Minnesota in the same recruiting class. Things didn't work at Minnesota, Eastern Michigan or Missouri State, but the Canadian has found a home at the University of British Columbia.