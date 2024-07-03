How much will star freshman Koi Perich play for the Gophers?
When four-star Esko, Minnesota safety Koi Perich signed with the Gophers, he became the program's second-highest-ranked recruit in the internet era. It's not often Minnesota gets a top-100 talent on campus, so when can fans expect to see him contributing on the field?
It's incredibly challenging to ask any true freshman to contribute in the Big Ten, and it's even tougher to ask a defensive back. But, if there is a player capable of doing it, it could be Perich. On3 ranks him as the No. 4 freshman safety in the entire country.
Perich comes to campus following the departure of All-America safety Tyler Nubin to the NFL. There are veteran players like Darius Green, Coleman Bryson and Aidan Gousby currently on the roster, but there is no arguing that none have the level of potential as Perich.
The thing holding Perich back from hitting the ground running is that he did not join the program as an early enrollee in the spring. It has become commonplace for high-level recruits to enroll in school a semester early so they can expedite the transition process for when the real season begins in the fall. Perich finished his spring out at Esko High School and the fall will be his first semester on campus.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, he was lined up all over the field for the Eskimos throughout his high school career. He played safety, returned kicks and even played a little wildcat quarterback. It is almost a foregone conclusion that he will play in some capacity as a true freshman, but how much and how soon?
"He wants to make a massive impact here in the state of Minnesota, at the University of Minnesota, P.J. Fleck said after Perich signed with the program. "We needed that one since we’ve been here to get this going to where we need it to be. You talk about one of the most competitive high school football players I’ve ever watched live, one of the best high school players I’ve ever watched live."
Under Fleck, the Gophers have shown a willingness to play true freshmen. Cornerback Justin Walley played 471 snaps in his first season on campus and, most recently, offensive lineman Greg Johnson played 397 snaps last season.
Expecting Perich to be a full-time starter Week 1 is might be unrealistic, but it is fair to think he'll play a major role in the Gophers' secondary this season. It really is just a matter of how much and how soon?