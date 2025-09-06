Injury report: Gophers secondary remains banged up in Week 2
The Gophers' secondary remains slightly banged up heading into their Week 2 game against Northwestern State. Redshirt freshman Mike Gerald remains out, Darius Green has been upgraded to questionable, and Jai'Onte McMillan is off the injury report after missing last week's game against Buffalo.
Green and McMillan entered the season as Minnesota's top two options at nickel cornerback, but we saw safety Kerry Brown play the majority of the snaps at that position in Week 1. Brown, Perich and Gousby all played that role against Buffalo, so it will be interesting to monitor if that changes with Green and McMillan healthier.
Gerald was competing with Iowa transfer John Nestor for a starting outside cornerback role in preseason camp, but Nestor played 100% of the defensive snaps in Week 1 with Gerald out. NC Central transfer Jaylen Bowden didn't play a single snap against Buffalo, so with Gerald still out, it will be worth paying attention to see if it's all Nestor again against Northwestern State.
Wide receiver Cristian Driver remains out for the second straight week, along with Purdue transfer defensive tackle Mo Omonode, who continues to deal with a back issue. Minnesota remains healthy overall heading into its Week 2 contest with the Demons.