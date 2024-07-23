Jack Henderson and Gophers expect to 'play faster' in new scheme
The Gophers added former defensive back Jack Henderson from the transfer portal last offseason after three seasons with Southeast Louisiana at the FCS level, and he has blossomed into a do-it-all-player for Minnesota's defense.
Henderson has predominantly played the slot or nickel corner position, but the 156 snaps he played from the box position were the most of his career last season. He played 497 total defensive snaps and 31.3% were from a linebacker or strong safety position.
He was an impressive tackler from the cornerback position in the FCS, but his 59 total tackles last season led the Gophers' defense and he's feeling even more comfortable entering his second year in Minnesota.
"I think it's night and day different, not only from my knowledge but how I play the position," Henderson said recently. "The biggest thing that's changed is knowing what a nickel's responsibility is in all phases of different cover, whether is cover two, cover three, I think within the system this year, I have gotten way more confident in zone coverage abilities as a nickel."
Minnesota's secondary lost Tyler Nubin to the NFL and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi to Michigan State. Corey Hetherman comes in as the new leader of the defense after being the linebackers coach at Rutgers last season. Henderson is confident that the defense will be able to play faster in the new scheme.
"It's really just simplifying it for the players so that we can play faster and that's easily the biggest difference I have noticed," he said. "Kinda quote on quote, 'dumbing it down' so players are more confident in their ability so they know their rules and can play faster."
After Nubin, Henderson was the second highest-graded player on Minnesota's defense last season according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). His versatility lining up as slot corner, wide corner, outside linebacker, inside linebacker, strong safety and even free safety make him one of the most valuable defensive players on the roster.
Henderson might not get the same recognition or fanfare as players like Justin Walley or Jah Joyner, but heading into the 2024 seaso he could be one of the most impactful players on the Gophers' defense.