Koi Perich compared to Derwin James and Kyle Hamilton: 'He's a special athlete'
The preseason hype for Koi Perich got another chapter when he was dubbed the No. 2 returning safety in college football by Pro Football Focus (PFF) earlier this month.
The PFF College Football Show released a video ranking the top 10 safeties in college football, and Perich trailed only Ohio State's Caleb Downs. Hosts Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman had a lot of good things to say about Perich.
"The fun part is he can like up anywhere... I am telling you right now this guy is a special athlete, who can do anything on a football field," Wasserman said. "He's just one of those safeties, when you think about versatile guys like Kyle Hamilton and Derwin James. I don't know if he's necesarrily that good yet, we gotta see more of him, but the idea that he can play anywhere, teams are trying to find more safeties (and) this guy can do it."
Perich played 424 defensive snaps as a true freshman last season, and he earned a team-high 88.9 PFF Grade. He finished the year with 46 total tackles and five interceptions en route to first-team All-Big Ten honors.
P.J. Fleck and the Gophers' coaching staff have hinted at an expanded offensive role in 2025, but he's already one of the best players at his position in the sport. Hamilton and James are among two of the best safeties in the NFL, so it's high praise for Minnesota's star.
Perich became a household name among Minnesota fans last season, but he's already getting buzz as a potential household name nationally heading into the 2025 season. With another dominant campaign, he could become one of the biggest stars in college football.