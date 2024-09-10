Koi Perich has earned P.J. Fleck's 100% trust after breakout performance
When Koi Perich signed with the Gophers in December he became the second-highest-ranked recruit to join the program in the internet era. He quickly showcased why he's so highly regarded in his defensive debut in Minnesota's 48-0 Week 2 win over Rhode Island.
Perich played 17 defensive snaps, recording two tackles and reeling in his first career interception. Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him a 72.6 overall grade for his performance. He received a 73.5 coverage grade and 62.0 run defense grade.
"I loved seeing him on that football field, he's a football player. I never forget that he is a true freshman," head coach P.J. Fleck said. "He's a sponge, he loves to learn, he loves the game. It's not like, he's a freshman I can only spoon-feed him. We can give it to him by the shovels if he can handle it. As of right now, he can handle it by the shovels."
In Minnesota's season opener against North Carolina, Perich played 15 snaps on special teams, but he was able to play his first defensive snaps against the Rams. Veteran safety Darius Green returned to the lineup for the Gophers in Week 2, but Perich's role grew as one of five players at his position to play more than 15 snaps.
Perich's 72.6 PFF grade was the highest of all Minnesota free safeties. The Gophers are in the process of finding consistenty at free safety after Tyler Nubin was drafted by the New York Giants. And if Aidan Gousby and Kerry Brown don't stop missing tackles (they ahve seven combined missed tackles already), it coudl mean more playing time for Perich.
"We're going to continue to do that and get to the bulldozer part, he just absorbs it all, and I am proud of that because that's really difficult to do," Fleck said. "He's really humble. I give him credit for that too, he knows how much he's got to learn and how far he needs to go, but he made some plays for us. Hopefully he continues to do that as the season goes on. I trust him 100%. Again, that's hard to earn."
The Esko, Minnesota native was also able to showcase his potential returning punts against Rhode Island. With normal returner Quentin Redding banged up, Perich filled in and returned a punt for 28 yards, which is the Gophers' longest of the young season.
The Gophers have played 35 defensive players through two games and it's clear that they're still looking for who will earn the right to play before Big Ten competition starts in Week 4 against Iowa. This Saturday's non-conference tilt against Nevada is another opportunity for Perich to make his case for an expanded role.