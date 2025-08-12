Koi Perich named to seventh major preseason award watch list
Star Gophers sophomore Koi Perich was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award preseason watch list on Monday, marking the seventh time he has been named to an award's watch list this preseason.
Perich's preseason watch lists
- Chuck Bednarik Award (DPOY)
- Walter Camp Award (POTY)
- Bronko Nagurski Trophy (DPOY)
- Jim Thorpe Award (DB of the year)
- Paul Hornung Award (most versatile)
- Lott Trophy (DPOY)
- Jet Award (retuner of the year)
Perich's role as a wide receiver on top of duties at safety and returner is one of the top stories emerging from Minnesota's preseason camp this summer. He proved himself as one of the best safeties in the sport last season as a true freshman, and the national media took notice.
The last Gophers player to win a major national award was Matt Spaeth in 2006, when he took home the John Mackey Award as the best tight end in the country. Minnesota has had some all-time great players since then, but Perich seems like one of their best chances to end a nearly 20-year major award drought.
Perich has also been recognized as a preseason All-American by many outlets. Since Spaeth's 2006 season, Minnesota has had four players land on the first team of a major publication's postseason team, which is another achievement within Perich's reach in 2025.
There are more preseason All-American teams and watch lists to keep track of, but Perich's multitude of honors before the 2025 season begins shows that he is getting some serious respect from the national media.
The Gophers open the season on Aug. 28 at Huntington Bank Stadium against Buffalo.