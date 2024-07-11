Looking at where every Gophers transfer ended up this offseason
P.J. Fleck and the Gophers had a busy offseason, adding 12 scholarship players from the transfer portal, but 15 players left the program. Now that the dust has settled, where did all 15 players end up?
Athan Kaliakmanis, QB (Rutgers)
The most notable Gophers player to hit the portal this offseason was Kaliakmanis. He has been named the starting quarterback in Piscataway, making Rutgers' Nov. 9 matchup hosting Minnesota a lot more interesting.
Zach Evans, RB (North Texas)
Evans showcased his skills last season as a redshirt freshman with 15 carries for 85 yards and one touchdown on Homecoming against Louisiana. He transferred closer to home at North Texas located in Denton, he should have a chance to be the No. 1 option as soon as this season.
Drew Viotto, QB (Eastern Michigan)
Viotto was originally committed to Eastern Michigan out of high school before joining his prep teamatte Darius Taylor at Minnesota. He is now closer to home, but will likely remain in a backup role in the short-term future at EMU.
Marquese Williams, RB (Akron)
Williams was once a heralded high school prospect and held a plethora of high-level offers, but never found his footing with the Gophers. Now at Akron he will likely still have to work his way up the depth chart with four seasons of eligibility remaining.
JJ Guedet, OL (Illinois State)
During his time at Minnesota Guedet battled a lot of injuries. Now in his final season of college football, he will get a chance to have a big role for Illinois State, a place that former Gophers QB Zack Annexsted starred at the past few seasons.
Dino Kaliakmanis, WR (Rutgers)
Dino followed his brother Athan to Rutgers. He played only 24 offensive snaps at Minnesota, and it will be tough for him to see immediate time with the Scarlett Knights.
Tyrell Lawrence, OL (Alabama A&M)
Lawrence is another player who struggled to find his footing in the Big Ten, having never played a snap. Now at Alabama A&M in the FCS, he will have an opportunity to carve out a role playing Division I football.
Tyler Bride, CB (Jacksonville State)
The Gophers added Bride from Georgia Southern in the transfer portal last offseason. Things did not go as planned, as he played only 84 snaps. Now he has a chance to finish his college career at the FBS level.
Tariq Watson, CB (UAB)
As a redshirt freshman, Watson showcased potential last season, earning a 63.2 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade on 131 snaps. With a crowded CB room at Minnesota, he now has a chance to be a full-time starter with the Dragons.
De'Eric Mister, OT (Howard)
Much like Lawrence, Mister's path to playing time along Minnesota's offensive line would've been difficult. Now at Howard, he has the chance to have a successful FCS career with four years of eligibility remaining.
Cade McConnell, OT (Vanderbilt)
Hailing from Choctaw, Okla., McConnell was a promising long-term prospect on the Gophers' offensive line. He now moves closer to home in the SEC with three years of eligibility remaining and likely a clearer path to playing time.
Dallas Sims, WR (Old Dominion)
Sims was an incoming 2024 freshman who never played a down for the Gophers and didn't even make it to fall camp. In new-age college football, he will have a chance to restart at Old Dominion like he never even was a Big Ten player.
Logan Purcell, OT (uncommitted)
Hailing from Annandale, Minnesota, Purcell was a late entry to the transfer portal and there has been no news if he intends to play this season, but he has not yet publicly committed anywhere. He has the talent to play in the FBS if he would like to.
Jaylen Varner, WR (uncommitted)
As a former Emporia State wide receiver, Varner is another interesting situation. He committed to the Gophers in the winter transfer window but entered the portal again in the spring. He has also not publicly committed anywhere, so there is no telling where he could end for the 2024 season.
Notable Prefered Walk-On (PWO) transfers
- Cade Osterman, WR (NDSU)
- Ryan Shamburger, P (Incarnate Word)
- Max Grand, RB (Augustana)
- Zach Jorgenson (Northern State)