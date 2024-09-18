Max Brosmer expecting 'one of the most physical games' he's ever played
Saturday night will be Max Brosmer's first time experiencing a big-time college football rivalry. After four seasons with New Hampshire, he will get his first taste of Big Ten football against the Iowa Hawkeyes in a pivotal matchup for both teams.
He spoke to the media on Wednesday and he's well aware of Iowa's defense under Phil Parker. The Hawkeyes have ranked in the top 20 of scoring defenses every season since 2014.
"This is my first time doing it. I have obviously heard a lot and seen a lot about what their defense does. I think the first thing that comes to mind is that they're a sound, physical football team," Brosmer said. "They put guys in the right spots. They're all super athletic on defense and they know where they're supposed to be on defense."
Brosmer said when he was on his official visit to Minnesota last winter, the Floyd of Rosedale was emphasized and the trophy has been on display at the team's facilities all week.
For players like left tackle Aireontae Ersery and wide receiver Daniel Jackson, this will be their fourth time playing the Hawkeyes. It will be Brosmer's first, but he is prepared for physicality on Saturday night.
"It's one of the most physical football games that they've played in and continue to play in every single year," Brosmer said. "It's something new for me that I get to experience with this team and get to be a part of it for my last year and most of the offenses last year. That's the number one thing it comes down to, it's are you willing to maintain the physicality throughout the whole game and the team that does is the team that comes out on top."
For a game that has seen 45 total points scored in its last two iterations combined, Brosmer's belief that physicality will determine the outcome could not be more accurate. P.J. Fleck emphasized how important the trenches will be in Saturday's showdown and that message has run throughout his team.
Kickoff Saturday is at 6:30 p.m. CT with a national audience on NBC watching.