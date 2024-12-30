Max Brosmer is leaving Gophers football in a better place than he found it
This time last year, there were a lot of questions about the future of the quarterback position for the Gophers. Veteran Cole Kramer had won the Quick Lane Bowl against Bowling Green and a New Hampshire transfer was expected to be the team's future QB1. This year, it's a different story.
Max Brosmer joined the Gophers and watched them win last year's Quick Lane Bowl, and now 12 months later the quarterback room looks a lot different. Brosmer played only one season with the Gophers, but his impact will be felt well beyond the 2024 campaign.
"I feel comfortable knowing that I didn't take any days for granted. I put as much effort as I could in every single day, which is something that I can hang my hat on," Brosmer said Saturday. "That was the ideology of this team, too, was every single day we're going to put as much effort as we could in every single day. That's something you can look back on and really feel comfortable in the work you put in, knowing that you gave your all every single day."
There are still plenty of questions about the Gophers quarterback position in 2025, but Brosmer set a standard for the signal caller to reach. Returning freshman Drake Lindsey will likely compete with Georgia Tech transfer Zach Pyron for the starting role, and Brosmer liked what he saw from Lindsey as a true freshman.
"First thing is his work ethic and his passion for football. That's a standard that we've built in the quarterback room," Brosmer said. "No team will be successful without a quarterback who just loves football and a quarterback who's extremely driven on a daily basis and not just a few days, it's every single day."
Minnesota will also return veteran Dylan Wittke, who transferred from Virginia Tech last offseason, and former preferred walk-on (PWO) Max Shikenjanski, who is the only quarterback that was on the roster in 2023. There is a lot more stability at the position group as a whole.
"That's what I kind of hoped to put in the quarterback room... show them how much it actually took," Brosmer explained. "Hopefully it was good enough to show you how much work throughout the summer and offseason. We got seven wins, so it's going to take more to get more wins throughout the next season."
In the modern world of college football and the transfer portal, it's sometimes hard to get every single player on a team to buy the culture. Brosmer played only one season in Dinkytown, but it's clear that the program is in a better spot now than when he arrived last December.
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube Channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter, which will enter you into a drawing for the EA College Gameday 25 video game (you choose between PS5 or Xbox).