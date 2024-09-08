Max Brosmer produced the best passing grade in the nation in Week 2
Minnesota's Max Brosmer was quite literally one of the best quarterbacks in the county on Saturday as he led the Gophers to a 48-0 win over Rhode Island at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Literally? Yes. It's a fact.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Brosmer had the highest passing grade in the nation in Week 2 of college football. There's small caveat based on the passing grades requiring at least 31 dropbacks, which is more than fair since it eliminates quarterbacks with limited attempts from the conversation. If you widen the lens and use quarterbacks who had at least 10 dropbacks in Week 2, Brosmer ranks fifth overall.
Brosmer received a 91.9 passing grade. The second-best passing grade in the country (based on a minimum of 31 dropbacks) was from Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who is projected as a potential first-round pick in next year's NFL draft.
Brosmer lit up Rhode Island with 259 yards and two touchdowns while completing 22 of 28 passes. Ward torched Florida A&M on 20 of 26 passing for 304 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 91.4 grade from PFF.
Minnesota's quarterback was also credited with three big-time throws and one turnover-worthy pass. Even more impressive is that PFF tracked five dropped passes by the Gophers, so Brosmer could've fnished 27 of 28 passing if it weren't for the drops.
On defense, Anthony Smith was Minnesota's highest-graded player. He was on the field for only 15 snaps but in that limited sample he generated seven pressures based on three QB hits and four QB hurries.