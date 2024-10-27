Max Brosmer 'starting to put it together' as Gophers' quarterback
After transferring in from New Hampshire this offseason Max Brosmer came to Minnesota as a bit of an unknown. His performance against Maryland should've answered any questions that people have about him as the quarterback of the Gophers.
Brosmer was the first Gophers' quarterback to throw at least four touchdown passes since Tanner Morgan in 2019 and the first to throw for at least 300 yards through the air since Athan Kaliakmanis in 2022. He finished his afternoon 26 of 33 for 320 passing yards and four touchdowns.
"His efficiency, his poise, the accuracy he threw with, the processing of information — they were throwing different looks at him," P.J. Fleck answered when asked what he liked most about his performance. "What I love about our team is it doesn't matter who you are, you're getting the ball if you're in the part of the progression."
Minnesota's offense scored 48 points, which was their most against a Big Ten opponent since they scored 52 against Maryland in 2019. Wide receivers Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer both had 90+ yards and two touchdowns. Star running back Darius Taylor even added a 51-yard touchdown. Everything seemed to be clicking for the Gophers' offense.
"I thought Greg Harbaugh called an amazing game. Offensive staff did a great job. We gave them the game ball in the locker room, well deserved," Fleck said. "I thought he did a great job mixing it up. Quick game, RPO game, vertical game. I thought our players made plays."
Saturday was Brosmer's third straight game with a completion percentage above 70%, something Minnesota got only once from the quarterback position last season. He set season-highs in yards and touchdowns, but it's starting to look like everything is coming together.
"It's kind of just a progression, that I felt like I have personally taken, but also this offense has taken," Brosmer said. "We had some really good games at the beginning of the season, some tough losses, but we're starting to put it together now. We're starting to feel it in the past three games. We're hitting everything we need to hit."
Minnesota and Brosmer will get an opportunity to keep their momentum going next week on the road against Illinois.