Minnesota cornerback returns from injury to face his former team
After missing last week's game against Nebraska due to injury, Gophers cornerback John Nestor is off the injury report, and he will be active against his former team.
Nestor transferred to Minnesota in the offseason after two years in Iowa City with the Hawkeyes. He has been one of the most productive transfers on the Gophers' roster with a team-high three interceptions. He has a 67.0 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade on 335 snaps this season.
Players out for the Gophers against Iowa include cornerback Mike Gerald, defensive back Garrison Monroe and linebacker Jeff Roberson for the second straight week. Iowa is obviously known as a run-first offense, but Minnesota will continue to lean on its secondary depth against the Hawkeyes.
Wide receiver Logan Loya is a surprise addition to the injury report, who has nine catches for 61 yards this season. He has been Minnesota's primary slot receiver this season with 101 snaps at that position, but they'll now switch things up against the Hawkeyes. Le'Meke Brockington is second on the team with 86 snaps from the slot this season. Loya's absence could open the door for Nebraska transfer wide receiver Malachi Coleman's role to continue to grow.
Saturday's game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and it will be broadcast on CBS.