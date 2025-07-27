Minnesota football all-quarter-century defense revealed by Gophers On SI
Last week, we put together the Gophers' all-quarter century offense, and today we're flipping to the other side of the ball. Let's take a look at the Minnesota all-quarter-century defensive team.
Defensive line:
- DE: Carter Coughlin
- DT: Ra'Shede Hageman
- DT: Mario Reese
- DE: Boye Mafe
Honorable mention: Esezi Otomewo
Minnesota has recently went through a great stretch of defensive linemen. Coughlin was a stalwart of the 2019 defense, Hageman developed into a second round pick and Mafe continues to show his pass rushing prowess with the Seattle Seahawks.
Linebackers:
- LB: Blake Cashman
- LB: De'Vondre Campbell
Honorable mentions: Damien Wilson, Thomas Barber, Jonathan Celestin, Jack Gibbens
The Gophers have quietly had a solid group of linebackers since the turn of the millennium. It's really hard to justify bumping Cashman or Campbell off the list, but Wilson, Barber, Celestin and Jack Gibbens were all great college linebackers in their own right.
Cornerbacks:
- CB: Justin Walley
- CB: Benjamin St-Juste
- CB: Briean Boddy-Calhoun
Honorable mention: Terell Smith
The cornerback position has been kind to the Gophers over the last decade. Walley's four-year run is one of the best in program history. St-Juste began his career at Michigan, but he was a big reason for the 2019 team's success. Boddy-Calhoun was the definition of a playmaker with 10 interceptions in his Gophers' career.
Safeties:
- S: Antoine Winfield Jr.
- S: Tyler Nubin
Honorable mentions: Eric Murray, Jordan Howden, Jalen Myrick
Minnesota has assumed the 'Safety U' moniker from the college football world, and it's for good reason. There are not many schools in the country that could compete with Winfield Jr. and Nubin as their top two safeties. It's almost impossible to bump either of them off, but Murray, Howden and Myrick all deserve a mention.