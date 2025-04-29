Minnesota has produced a 1st or 2nd-round pick in six straight NFL drafts: Who's next?

The Gophers have now had a player selected in the first two rounds in SIX (6) STRAIGHT NFL Drafts.



- 20: Antoine Winfield Jr

- 21: Rashod Batmen

- 22: Boye Mafe

- 23: John Michael Schmitz

- 24; Tyler Nubin

- 25: Aireontae Ersery



Really, really impressive stuff from P.J. Fleck.