Minnesota has produced a 1st or 2nd-round pick in six straight NFL drafts: Who's next?
The 2025 NFL draft is now in the rear-view mirror as the Gophers extended their impressive streak to six straight years of producing a first- or second-round selection. Minnesota is only one of nine schools to currently achieve the feat, alongside college football powerhouses Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Notre Dame, Alabama and LSU.
Head coach P.J. Fleck has developed the Gophers back into a consistent NFL factory, which hasn't been the case for a very long time. There's plenty of talent on their current roster, but who has the best chance to continue the streak in 2026?
Anthony Smith, DL
Redshirt junior defensive lineman Anthony Smith is one of the most talented players on Minnesota's roster. Listed at 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, he played 514 defensive snaps last season, earning a 72.7 grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF). 57.1% of his snaps came at an edge position, but those numbers might increase in 2025 due to the departures of Jah Joyner and Danny Striggow. He has the versatility to play inside and outside. He had six sacks last season, and if he's able to get that up to double digits with some good athletic testing numbers, he could hear his name called quite early next spring.
Darius Taylor, RB
The value of the running back position at the next level is more polarizing than ever, but we saw five players at the position get selected in the first two rounds of this year's draft. A preseason list from PFF ranked Darius Taylor as the seventh-best running back in college football heading into 2025. Health is a big factor here, as he has missed eight career games due to injury. If he plays a full season and produces like he's capable of, he has all the tools to be an all-around back at the next level, and I fully expect him to be in the Day 2 conversation next year.
Kerry Brown, S
Redshirt sophomore safety Kerry Brown might be the wild card player in this equation. In his first season of consistent playing time, he played 528 snaps, recorded 63 total tackles, two interceptions and received a 76.7 overall grade from PFF. There were only three safeties drafted within the first two rounds this year, and Brown is overshadowed by star sophomore Koi Perich. It might not be in rounds one or two, but with another productive campaign in 2025, I think we'll hear Brown's name in next year's draft.
Deven Eastern, DT
We saw nine defensive tackles selected in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, so from a pure positional value standpoint, Deven Eastern might have a chance to work his way off draft boards. At 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, he has all of the traits you want to see from an interior prospect, and he's improved every single year of college. He played 470 snaps in 2024 and recorded 18 total pressures, according to PFF. If he's able to play at an all-conference level in 2025, he could become an interesting draft prospect.
Other players to monitor
- Jameson Geers, TE
- A.J. Turner, RB
- Jalen Logan-Redding, DL
- Za'Quan Bryan, CB
- Jaxon Howard, DE
- Greg Johnson, OL
- Aidan Gousby, S