Minnesota-Iowa, Floyd of Rosedale score predictions from Gophers On SI staff
The Gophers football team will host Iowa on Saturday night in the 118th meeting between the two programs. Minnesota will be looking for its second straight win in the series for the first time since 2010-11 and only its sixth win since 2001.
Both Iowa and Minnesota enter Saturday's matchup with 2-1 records with a loss at home against a major conference opponent — North Carolina for the Gophers and Iowa State for the Hawkeyes.
Last season's game ended unceremoniously with a potential game-winning punt return from Iowa ruled back due to an invalid fair catch signal. This year's game will prove to be a pivotal test for both programs as they open Big Ten Conference play.
Tony Liebert: Iowa 13, Minnesota 10
Through three weeks of football, Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson is leading the country with 479 rushing yards. Minnesota has already faced the fourth-leading rusher in college football, Omarion Hampton, and I think they could struggle again on Saturday. I would be stunned if this game is more than seven points in either direction, but I will side with the head coach that has shown more discipline in high-leverage situations, and he will be on the opposing sideline.
Joe Nelson: Minnesota 27, Iowa 13
I saw enough of Troy moving the ball at will with a backup quarterback against Iowa to feel confident that Max Brosmer, Darius Taylor and the Gophers will be able to avoid a punt-off with the Hawkeyes. At the same time, I firmly believe the Gophers have an upper-echelon defense that will make life miserable for Iowa. Most people think this will be a typical, low-scoring border battle, but I'm of the opinion that Minnesota will win by double digits.
Nolan O'Hara: Iowa 16, Minnesota 13
The battle for Floyd of Rosedale went down to the wire a season ago and featured very little production from either team on the offensive side of the ball. While both teams have shown offensive improvement this season, expect a similar low-scoring affair between two hard-nosed defenses. The U came out on top last year and has a chance to keep Floyd in Minneapolis in back-to-back years for the first time since 2010-11. But expect the Hawkeyes to be ready to avenge last year's heartbreak.
Will Ragatz: Iowa 16, Minnesota 13
The Gophers face a major step up in competition this week after cruising to a pair of shutout wins over outclassed opponents. Iowa struggled a bit with Troy last weekend, but the Hawkeyes will be fired up for this rivalry matchup in primetime. I anticipate running back Kaleb Johnson giving the Gophers issues and Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer being a bit shaky in his first Big Ten game. With two quality defenses, this figures to be a low-scoring affair, and I see Iowa pulling off a narrow win on the road to take Floyd back.
Jonathan Harrison: Minnesota 14, Iowa 10
What's the opposite of a barn burner? This could be that. Neither team plays exciting offensive football. Say what you want about the opponents, but securing two straight shutouts is impressive. The Gophers defense will step up again Saturday, while Max Brosmer will hit on at least one big shot through the air against a Hawkeyes defense that has shown some susceptibility to give up big plays through the air this season.