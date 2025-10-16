Minnesota-Nebraska score predictions from the Gophers On SI staff
After last week's comeback win over Purdue, the Gophers welcome a ranked team to Huntington Bank Stadium for the first time this season. No. 25 Nebraska is looking for its first win in Minneapolis since 2015 on Friday night. Can Minnesota make pickup its sixth-straight win over the Cornhuskers?
Tony Liebert: Nebraska 23, Minnesota 20
Minnesota's clearest path to win this game might be running the football, which is something it hasn't done all season. The Cornhuskers' run defense has allowed 151.3 yards per game this season, which ranks 81st in college football. Their pass defense ranks No. 1 in the entire country with only 118 yards allowed per game.
The Gophers haven't done it since the first week of the season, but they will need to get their running game going if they want any chance of picking up their second straight victory. I think this one will be closer than the experts believe, but Nebraska makes one more big play to find its first win over Minnesota since 2018.
Joe Nelson: Minnesota 33, Nebraska 31
Nebraska is better than Minnesota in virtually every statistical category. They have the Big Ten's second-leading rusher in Emmett Johnson and a passing game fueled by a former five-star recruit who has an explosive weapon in Nyziah Hunter. Their defense is top 20 nationally in yards allowed per game, and they're very good on third downs. That said, they have just 10 sacks and three interceptions all season, a sign that they've struggled to get to the quarterback. Knowing that Drake Lindsey is dangerous with time to throw, I think we see a breakout performance and Minnesota takes advantage of the Matt Rhule distractions and escapes with a narrow win at home.
Will Ragatz: Minnesota 30, Nebraska 27
I understand why the Gophers are more than touchdown underdogs on Friday night, given how shaky they looked for much of last weekend’s game against a bad Purdue team. Nebraska is averaging 33 points per game in Big Ten play, with a balanced attack led by Dylan Raiola through the air and Emmett Johnson on the ground. They’re a good team, as reflected by their No. 25 national ranking. And yet, I’ve been impressed by the Gophers’ ability to find ways to win games at home this year. They’re 4-0 in Minneapolis, and I see the good vibes continuing with a Friday night upset over a Nebraska team they’ve beaten five times in a row.
Adam Uren: Nebraska 30, Minnesota 14
A home game under the Friday night lights against a ranked team? It's the sort of game that the Gophers have to win if they're to have any chance of claiming this season as being a success, which is, of course, why they will lose. This is Minnesota sports, people, and more importantly, this is Minnesota college sports, where the worst outcome is generally the most likely, especially when up against better teams.
Here are last game's predictions. Season records for our pickers:
- Joe: 4-2
- Will: 5-1
- Jonathan: 4-2
- Tony: 5-1