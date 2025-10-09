Minnesota-Purdue score predictions from the Gophers On SI staff
After last week's 42-3 blowout loss at No. 1 Ohio State, the Gophers have a perfect bounce-back opportunity this week against the rebuilding Boilermakers and first-year head coach Barry Odom. Minnesota has lost two straight against Purdue. Can it break the streak and pick up Big Ten win number two this week on Homecoming?
Tony Liebert: Minnesota 38, Purdue 17
Purdue has almost no big advantages on paper against the Gophers, but the game is played on grass. The Gophers had a rough two-year stretch on Homecoming in 2021 and 2022 with losses to Bowling Green and Purdue, but that is now in the rearview with wins over Louisiana and Maryland in the last two years.
P.J. Fleck preaches going 1-0 every week, and that mantra will be tested against the Boilermakers. Minnesota can still turn around the momentum of the season, but it will have to start against Purdue. I think Lindsey has a bounce-back performance and the Gophers' offense puts up a big number under the lights.
Adam Uren: Minnesota 24, Purdue 17
Cards on the table, I'm filling in for our sports editor Joe Nelson as he suns himself in California, and my prediction is strictly vibes-based. After the embarrassing humbling by Ohio State, I can only presume that P.J. Fleck made his team row a boat back to Minnesota, and they arrived in the Twin Cities exhausted, but having experienced a life-affirming, John Hughes-esque rite of passage that helps them band together and overcome adversity in the final act. This fantasy scenario, coupled with a boisterous Homecoming crowd and the fact that Purdue really aren't that good, should be enough for the Gophers to move to 2-1 in the Big Ten.
Jonathan Harrison: Minnesota 31, Purdue 20
After two early wins, the Boilermakers have come crashing back to earth with three straight double-digit defeats. That doesn't stop this weekend as the Gophers look to rebound after getting demolished by Ohio State. Give me a big Drake Lindsey day as the Gophers get their second conference win to kick off what should be a couple of wins in a row for Minnesota over the next several weeks.
Will Ragatz: Minnesota 35, Purdue 27
After last week’s drubbing in Columbus, the Gophers get to come home and play a team in their weight class for a Homecoming night game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Purdue is 0-3 against major competition this season, with all three losses by 16-plus points. The Gophers might not be quite as good as USC, Notre Dame, or Illinois, but they’re good enough to hold off Purdue and stay unbeaten at home. This is a get-right spot for Drake Lindsey and Darius Taylor against a weak Boilermakers defense.
Here are last game's predictions. Season records for our pickers:
- Joe: 3-2
- Will: 4-1
- Jonathan: 3-2
- Tony: 4-1