Minnesota's Koi Perich could be college football's version of Travis Hunter in 2025
The Gophers have had a busy offseason adding talented players from the transfer portal, but no move was bigger than retaining star freshman safety Koi Perich. After breaking out as a true freshman, what are some realistic expectations for his second season in 2025?
The Esko, Minn. native recorded 42 total tackles and five interceptions en route to first-team All-Big Ten honors. He also showcased his versatility with 34 total kick and punt returns for 471 yards, and he even played three offensive snaps. After seeing Travis Hunter's success at Colorado, could Perich be the next star to play both ways?
NFL draft and college football analyst Thor Nystrom was recently on the Purple Daily podcast and he talked about Perich's decision to return to Minnesota and what his potential as a two-way star could be in 2025.
"Koi wants to play more offense next year. He's already the superstar on defense. He's multi-skilled, talented, etc. with some of the craziest ball skills... he was just at high school prom, and now he's Moss'n people as a defender," Nystrom said. "They used him a bit as a receiving back late in the season after practicing him there for a month. I don't think he's going to do the receiving back thing next year, because Darius Taylor, who also coming back, wants to keep catching the ball... I think you're going to see Koi Perich playing way more offense next year as a receiver."
For comparison, Hunter began his college career at FCS Jackson State and he played only 87 offensive snaps as a true freshman. Much like Perich, he was recruited as a defensive back. Hunter made a huge jump to 452 offensive snaps as a sophomore at Colorado.
"I believe he will start to get about to Travis Hunter as well," Nystrom continued. "It's not the same thing, but he is going to be your best two-way star next year in college football."
Perich played all over the field in his high school career. As a junior, he had 60 carries for 813 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, but also 17 catches for 354 yards and nine touchdowns. He had similar numbers as a senior.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Perich has the physical profile to play running back or receiver, but he could best be utilized as a gadget player at both positions. It might be unrealistic to think he'll play almost all of the offensive and defensive snaps like Hunter, but a Charles Woodson or Jabril Peppers-like role seems like something within reach for Perich in 2025.
Minnesota has upgraded its running back and wide receiver positions this offseason through the transfer portal, but Perich might be too electric to keep the ball out of his hands.
