New Gophers QB Max Brosmer is exceeding P.J. Fleck's expectations
New Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer has “exceeded” coach P.J. Fleck’s expectations as Minnesota ramps up for the upcoming season.
Fleck told Big Ten Network in a segment previewing the Gophers’ season that Brosmer has exceeded his expectations despite them already being quite high as the Gophers coach brought in the New Hampshire transfer to take over the reigns as the starting quarterback this fall.
“He’s constantly curious, he’s a great leader, he had to come in here and really be the guy right away so we needed somebody that was mature enough to handle that and I thought he’s done a great job of that,” Fleck told BTN. “He was an instant leader the minute he walked in and his leadership is infectious and you can see that he controls a whole football team already in short seven months.”
Brosmer comes in to the U after four seasons at New Hampshire, including a 2023 campaign in which he led the FCS in passing yards with 3,459 yards while completing 64% of his passes. Brosmer threw 29 touchdown passes to just six interceptions and also ran for three scores last season.
The transfer quarterback has been quick to fit in with his Minnesota teammates, something he credits them for as they embraced him from the minute he arrived. Brosmer told BTN it's been a "blast" getting to work with his new team this offseason.
Brosmer's teammates also have recognized those same leadership traits that Fleck praised in him. Last season's top receiver and likely Brosmer's favorite target this fall, Daniel Jackson, said Brosmer's leadership qualities were immediately present when he arrived in Minneapolis.
“He’s a great leader, commander, takes the offense by the ropes and like also you get to see being around him, he’s a funny guy, cool to be around, nice to be around and he makes you better, truly, in every aspect, as a person and as a football player,” Jackson said of Brosmer on BTN. “So it’s just really nice to have him here.”