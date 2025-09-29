NFL scouts impressed by Anthony Smith's performance against Rutgers
Gophers defensive lineman Anthony Smith put together his best performance of the season in Week 5 against Rutgers, and NFL scouts are begining to take notice.
The East-West Shrine Bowl is widely viewed as the second best postseason all-star game for NFL prospects, and they hand out a defensive player of the week award throughout the college football season. It's given to "an all-star game eligible defensive player that displayed the most NFL traits that week." Smith was given the award this week.
Minnesota's fourth-year defensive lineman finished with four total tackles and 1.5 sacks. He had a 79.8 grade, and he finished with four QB hurries, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He did most of his work at an edge position, with 14.9% of his 67 defensive snaps coming along the interior as well.
At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, Smith has all of the traits you want to see from an NFL defensive end. He has the production to back it up with 11 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and 16 QB pressures so far this season.
Minnesota is one of nine programs in the country to have a first or second round pick in each of the last six NFL Drafts. The other programs include Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Alabama and LSU. Smith might be the Gophers' best chance to continue that streak.
Smith doesn't find himself high up on many mock drafts or prospect big boards just yet, but if he continues to perform at this level, it would be hard for many NFL teams to pass up the chance of drafting him next spring.