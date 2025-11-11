Numerous injuries loom large over Minnesota-Oregon matchup
When you get late in November, injuries have a big impact on every college football team in the country. But Minnesota and Oregon head into Friday night's game in Eugene with a laundry list of ailments on both sides. The Gophers have a significant advantage coming out of their second and final bye week of the season.
"You're never going to be completely healthy when you get to November, but doing everything we can to get as many guys back we possibly can," Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said. "Some will be back, some won't.
Fleck is notoriously close to the vest when it comes to the status of his players, consistently referencing that we will know two hours before kickoff when the Big Ten's availability report is released.
Will Darius Taylor play?
There's no injury more notable on both sides of Friday's game than Taylor. Minnesota's star running back has been in and out of the lineup all season. After logging only one snap against Iowa, he was out for the Michigan State game, and he has since had an extra week to recover.
Other notable injuries for Minnesota
Minnesota's secondary has been banged up all season. Cornerback Za'Quan Bryan did not play against Michigan State after he suffered an injury in warmups. John Nestor has been banged up, but he played 68 of 70 snaps against the Spartans. The Gophers have been without cornerback Mike Gerald and safety Garrison Monroe since Week 6 and Week 7, respectively. Both players could be a big help against Oregon's potent offense.
Wide receiver Logan Loya has been out for Minnesota's last two games, and Kenric Lanier II joined him on the injury report for the Michigan State game. They've only combined for 12 catches and 140 yards, but the Gophers need all the help they can get against Oregon.
Oregon injuries
The Ducks are coming off a hard-fought win over Iowa at Kinnick Stadium, and they did it without some key players. Tackle Alex Harkey (480 snaps), tight end Kenyon Sadiq (383 snaps), wide receiver Dakorien Moore (359 snaps) and linebacker Devon Jackson (241 snaps) were all out, despite playing in their previous game against Wisconsin. Cornerback Sione Laulea (116 snaps) and Jayden Limar (144 snaps) are both dealing with some multi-week injuries.
The Big Ten's availability report will have a big impact on Friday night's game between Oregon and Minnesota.