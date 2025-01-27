Oklahoma State transfer LB Jeff Roberson: A potential starter for the Gophers?
Oklahoma State linebacker Jeff Roberson became Minnesota's 15th and final commitment from the winter transfer portal window. He brings a veteran presence to the Gophers' defense, but what are realistic expectations for him in 2025?
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Roberson is a traditional inside linebacker. Hailing from Choctaw, Oklahoma, he was a three-sport athlete in high school and ranked as the 890th-best football recruit in the class of 2020, according to the 247Sports Composite. Minnesota recruited him at the time, along with Nebraska, Kansas, and Texas Tech, but he opted to stay close to home and play for the Cowboys.
Roberson played almost exclusively on special teams during his first two seasons before missing the entire 2022 season due to injury. He returned in 2023, logging 102 defensive snaps and recording 10 total tackles. In 2024, he earned his first starting role, finishing the season with a 59.9 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade, 21 total quarterback pressures, and 58 tackles.
Looking ahead to 2025, Minnesota must replace the 688 snaps and 94 total tackles left behind by Cody Lindenberg. Maverick Baranowski played 383 snaps last season, while Devon Williams logged 388. The Gophers' top three options at the position are now Baranowski, Williams, and Roberson.
Although the Gophers will have their third defensive coordinator in as many years, they tend to rely on three inside linebackers, barring injuries. Baranowski has posted two seasons with PFF grades above 65, while Williams has yet to record a season above 60. On paper, Baranowski appears to be the favorite to start at Mike linebacker, with Williams and Roberson likely competing for the No. 2 Sam linebacker role.
Roberson is the third transfer portal linebacker Minnesota has added since 2021. Jack Gibbens recorded a team-high 92 tackles in 2021, while Ryan Selig played fewer than 300 snaps in 2023. Roberson likely projects somewhere in between these two performances.
