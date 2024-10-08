P.J. Fleck credits an 'antidote of confidence' for helping squad upset USC
What was the secret behind the Gophers football team's upset win over USC on Saturday? Confidence ... in capsule form.
Minnesota's stunning 24-17 win over then-No. 11 USC on Saturday was one of many big college football upsets. Speaking on his weekly radio show on KFXN-FM 100.3, Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said he got the message across early last week that Minnesota could pull off the win despite coming off a heartbreaking loss to a ranked Michigan squad.
"You have to get your message across on Sunday. Tuesday is too late. Sunday you've got to get the point across, move on, you've got to flush it," Fleck said. "That's why we go outside and practice. We get that piece done and we're already on to the next opponent. You have to be able to move that way."
"We showed them a bunch of teams just like us. We were on the list, nobody thought we were going to win. Nobody picked us. And when you sat there and looked at Vanderbilt, you looked at Washington beating Michigan. ... We had our opportunity the week before, Washington did it this past week. Texas A&M at No. 25 beats the No. 9 team in Missouri. I can go on and on," Fleck continued. "It doesn't matter. That's what makes college football so exciting. You have no idea what's going to happen. Nothing is ever given. You got to go out there and earn it for 60 minutes."
Fleck noted that his squad needed a pick-me-up after the narrow loss to Michigan the week prior. So, what does master motivator P.J. Fleck do? Like Bugs Bunny did for the Toon Squad, he provided that confidence, but in capsule form.
"We needed an antidote of confidence after that Michigan game. And we literally did an antidote of confidence — a capsule, if you will. On Tuesday, Wednesday of last week, had a little capsule in front of them full of confidence. It was Sprite, but it was confidence," Fleck said. "They didn't know it was Sprite. Very trustworthy team."
"We all cheers'd each other to confidence and belief. Took it down. Got the victory on Saturday. It was awesome," Fleck continued.