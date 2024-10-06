P.J. Fleck gives emotional tribute to mentor Mike Nolan after win over No. 11 USC
Following the Gophers football team’s 24-17 upset victory over No. 11 Southern Cal on Saturday, Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck took a moment during his postgame press conference to honor a special guest.
In attendance at the Gophers-Trojans game at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis was Fleck’s former NFL coach with the San Francisco 49ers Mike Nolan and his wife, Kathy. Fleck played two NFL seasons under Nolan after signing as an undrafted free agent, and it’s also Nolan who influenced Fleck to begin a career in coaching.
The 49ers released Fleck in 2006, and Nolan immediately offered Fleck a position on his staff. While Fleck instead took a position at Ohio State, it’s Nolan’s push that got the ball rolling on his coaching career.
“If he wouldn’t have cut me that day, that moment, that second, I wouldn’t be able to experience these moments,” Fleck said. “And not only to do that to a worthless player that’s not going to make your team better in Year 3, you sit him down and say, ‘I think you’d be a really good coach, and I think you should do this,’ and then offer him a job.
“That’s what this whole thing’s about. With these players, our job is one, have them be proud of the University of Minnesota and everything this place stands for and allows them to become and love their alma mater. And two, make sure you teach them as many life lessons as possible so they can be the best men they can be. Coach (Nolan), it’s an honor to have you here, and thank you for always being here and supporting me and being the biggest mentor in my life.”
After being released by the 49ers, Fleck took on a graduate assistant role with the Buckeyes. He was then hired as the receivers coach for his alma mater, Northern Illinois, before taking the same role with Rutgers and then the Tampa Bay Bucs. He got his first head-coaching job at Western Michigan in 2013 and was hired as the Gophers’ head coach in 2017.
Fleck has picked up accolades as a two-time MAC Coach of the Year winner, and he was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2019. For Fleck, it all stems back to Nolan's encouragement following his release from the 49ers back in 2006.