P.J. Fleck 'likes' the Gophers' QB room but still plans to add: 'A lot of things go into it'
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck confirmed that Minnesota intends to add a quarterback from the transfer portal earlier this month, but on Sunday, he said that he still "likes" the talent they currently have in the room. With the transfer portal now officially open, what does that mean for the Gophers' strategy this offseason?
"I really like our quarterback room. I really like the progress that Dylan (Wittke) has made and even Max (Shikenjanski). Max has gone through some tough times, losing his mom this past week, but has come out every single day and had great focus, and great intentionality for every rep," Fleck said on Sunday. "You look at where Drake (Lindsey) is — Drake has made huge strides from the moment he got here and where he is now. And then we'll add another player."
The only two returning scholarship quarterbacks on the roster are Lindsey and Wittke, who both haven't made a start at the college level. Stillwater, Minn., native Shikenjanski and incoming four-star freshman Jackson Kollock will likely fill out the room, but Fleck continues to make it clear that the team would like to add a fifth signal caller.
"It always starts with; one — can the quarterback lead the team? Period. It doesn't matter if you're the first guy, the second guy, the third guy, the fourth guy, the fifth guy," he said. "Start with that and then we go down the list to all the things that can get better and you can coach and you can develop at the quarterback position. Not just arm strength, but the accuracy, the processing information and the ability to run the offense the way we need to be able to do it.
"A lot of things go into it."
Now the question is, which quarterback will Minnesota target in the transfer portal? There are already plenty of options and based on the approach they took last offseason with adding Max Brosmer, the Gophers could act rather fast.
Potential options:
- Reese Poffenbarger, Miami (FL)
There has been no confirmed interest between Poffenbarger and the Gophers, but it would make sense for them to at least reach out. As a former FCS standout at Albany, he could be the perfect guy to bring in and compete with Lindsey.
- Hank Brown, Auburn
Minnesota offered Brown as a high school recruit in the class of 2023. He made one start for Auburn this season as a redshirt freshman, completing 17-of-25 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
- Isaac Wilson, Utah
Wilson is the younger brother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson. The Gophers also offered him as a high school recruit in the class of 2024. He made multiple starts as a true freshman and threw for 1,510 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024. He will generate some high-level interest, but there's a prior relationship with Minnesota's staff.
Briefly
UAB transfer Jacob Zeno was a guy that Minnesota also offered as a high school recruit, but it sounds like he could be heading to the SEC. There have been dozens of other options that have entered their name, but Poffenbarger, Brown and Wilson are three early names that stand out.
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers on SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter,which will enter you into a drawing for the EA College Gameday 25 video game (you choose between PS5 or Xbox).