P.J. Fleck says Minnesota is facing an 'elite' Big Ten QB this week against Nebraska
Nebraska sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola is one of the most talked-about quarterbacks in college football. His manseurims that closely resemble Patrick Mahomes make him a hot topic online, but Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck is impressed by what he has seen.
Raiola has made big improvements in his second year as a starter. He has completed 73.4% of his passes compared to 67.1% last season, and he already has 16 touchdowns, which is three more than he had all of last season. His 265.1 passing yards per game is an increase from 216.8 yards per game last season.
"Everything. He has really improved, and that's a credit to him and Dana [Holgorsen], and their whole offensive staff. You look at his completion percentage of where he is now — he's decisive, his decision making is decisive, he's knowing when to run, he's knowing when to stay in the pocket, he's extending plays, he's using his feet," Fleck responded when asked what stands out.
Holgorsen was named Nebraska's play-caller last November, but this season is his first as the team's full-time offensive coordinator. He has significantly improved the Cornhusker's pass attack, with 310.2 passing yards per game, which ranks ninth-best in college football.
"He is a true passer that can run. Where maybe, at the beginning, when you're a young player, and you can run, sometimes you use your feet, and become a runner instead of just a natural thrower. I think he has really developed into an elite quarterback in this league, and that is a credit to him and their staff," Fleck continued.
Fleck credited Nebraska's offensive weapons as a big reason for Raiola's improvement. Former Academy of Holy Angels star running back Emmett Johnson has 650 rushing yards this season, which ranks second-best in the Big Ten. Cal transfer wide receiver Nyziah Hunter leads the team with 415 receiving yards, and sophomore Jacory Barney Jr. looks like the real deal with 26 catches for 364 yards.
Raiola is coming off a career-high three-interception performance against Maryland, but his four touchdowns were also a career-high against a Big Ten opponent. His 1,591 passing yards are fifth-most in the conference through six weeks, and his 73.4% completion percentage is third-best.
Raiola was in the same high school recruiting class as Minnesota's quarterback Drake Lindsey; he was just ranked 50 spots higher among quarterbacks on most recruiting services. The Gophers have already faced a handful of talented quarterbacks this season, and they will be another big challenge on Friday night.