P.J. Fleck set to receive another contract extension
Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck is in line for a one-year contract extension, pending approval at the next Board of Regents meeting, scheduled for July 9.
Fleck, 44, has been at Minnesota since 2017, compiling a 58-39 record during his eight years in charge. Minnesota has made bowl appearances in each of the past four seasons. The new extension would keep Fleck at the U of M through the 2030 season.
Under the new deal, Fleck's base salary would remain at $6 million — the same amount under the previous amendment made to his contract back in March of 2024. Notably, Fleck's retention bonus jumps from $700,000 last season to $1 million in the first year of the new deal, gradually rising to $1.6 million in its final year.
Including the retention bonus, Fleck's salary ranks 11th out of the 18 Big Ten head coaches.
The last time Fleck's deal was extended came after interest from UCLA, which Fleck confirmed.
In the previous extension, the Gophers would have been on the hook for 65% of Fleck's total remaining contract if he were to be fired. Now, under the new deal, that percentage has risen to 70%.
If Fleck were to leave the Gophers for another coaching gig or a broadcasting position, he would be required to pay the University of Minnesota $5.5 million in 2025, with the amount decreasing each year until it hits $0 in 2030.