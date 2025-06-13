Potential All-American? Predicting Darius Taylor's 2025 stats
Darius Taylor broke onto the scene as a true freshman with more than 100 yards in three straight games. He showcased his versatility with over 1,300 yards from scrimmage as a sophomore. He now heads into year three as one of the best running backs in the sport, so what are realistic expectations?
In the 17 career games in which Taylor has had a substantial role, he has averaged 20.7 carries for 104.8 rushing yards, along with 3.8 receptions and 26 receiving yards per game. He has 18 total touchdowns in his career.
With the addition of the nation's leader in yards per carry last season, Marshall running back A.J. Turner, it's fair to think Taylor won't be averaging in 2025, but I wouldn't be so sure. The Gophers' top two offensive weapons could very well be Taylor and Turner, and P.J. Fleck has routinely proven he favors having a bell-cow back, so I think they'll do everything they can to get each player a fair amount of touches.
Taylor has surprisingly not surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in a season so far in his college career. He battled injuries as a freshman and missed last year's Week 1 game against North Carolina, but if he stays healthy for a full season, I don't see how he'll have anything less than 1,000 yards on the ground in 2025.
He showcased his versatility last season as a true do-it-all back. He averaged 4.5 receptions and 29.1 receiving yards per game. Max Brosmer was a quarterback who liked to use his checkdown and target backs in the screen game, so it will be interesting to see if that role changes with Drake Lindsey under center.
2025 stat-line prediction:
- 1,150 rushing yards
- 320 receiving yards
- 18 total TDs