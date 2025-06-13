All Gophers

Summer Splash 2.0 tracker: Every Gophers commitment, news and more

Minnesota has its second and final Summer Splash recruiting event of the cycle this weekend.

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck looks on during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Minnesota has its second a final Summer Splash recruiting event of the cycle this weekend, and prospective recruits are already on campus. There are expected to be at least 15 different 2026 players taking official visits with the Gophers throughout the weekend, so let's track it all.

New verbal commitments:

Coming soon...

Uncommitted recruits (12 players)

  • Messiah Tilson, S (Rockford, IL)
  • Ashton Rowden, RB (New Boston, TX)
  • Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, TX)
  • Tyler Ruxer, TE (Lincoln City, IN)
  • Mason Lewis, CB (Chandler, AZ)
  • PJ Takitaki, edge (Lehi, UT)
  • Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
  • Lucas Tielsch, OT (Akron, OH)
  • Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
  • Jordan Lampkins, S (Bolingbrook, IL)
  • Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)
  • Trason Richardson, DB (Rosharon, TX)

Committed 2026 recruits (4 players)

  • Andrew Trout, OT (Rocori, MN)
  • Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
  • Gavin Meier, OT (Janesville, WI)
  • Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)

Other news and notes:

Tilson is arguably the most heralded visitor expected to be on campus this weekend, and he announced on Wednesday that he will make his official commitment on Monday, June 16.

Benson announced that his commitment will not be coming this weekend, and he'll wait until after he's scheduled to visit Iowa next weekend, and he'll announce where he's playing on Saturday, June 28.

