Ranking every running back duo in the Big Ten
In recent years, the Big Ten has been known for its star running backs, including Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott and Jonathan Taylor, so which teams have the best RB rooms heading into 2024?
1. Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State)
Judkins shocked many people when he transferred from Ole Miss to Ohio State this offseason. He joins Henderson as arguably two of the top five running backs in the conference. This is a no-brainer No. 1 choice.
2. Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen (Penn State)
After breakout true freshmen seasons from both Singleton and Allen, they received a lot of hype heading into 2023 but failed to live up to the lofty expectations. I think they bounce back in 2024 and lead a lethal Penn State offense this season.
3. Darius Taylor and Sieh Bangura (Minnesota)
As a true freshman, Darius Taylor's 133.1 rushing yards per game would've ranked No. 1 in the entire country, but he played only six games. Joining Ohio transfer Sieh Bangura in 2024, Minnesota will have one of the best rushing attacks in the country once again.
4. Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings (Michigan)
Michigan's Donovan Edwards is a cover athlete for EA Sports College Football 25, but he's never topped 1,000 rushing yards in a season. With Blake Corum off to the NFL, the Wolverines' offense will revolve around Edwards in 2024.
5. Kyle Monangai and Samuel Brown V (Rutgers)
Kyle Monangai was second-team All-Big Ten last season after rushing for over 1,200 yards. He surprisingly opted to return for another season in Piscattaway, but he will be one of the best running backs in the conference this season.
6. Jordan James and Noah Whittington/Jay Harris (Oregon)
Running for nearly 800 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, Jordan James will be the No. 1 guy in Eugene. He will be joined by Noah Whittington and intriguing Northwest Missouri State transfer Jay Harris in the backfield.
7. Jonah Coleman and Cameron Davis (Washington)
New Washington head coach Jedd Fisch brings Jonah Coleman from Arizona and Cameron Davis returns from injury after missing all of last season. Both players are No. 1 options at their best, so this is one of the more interesting duos in the conference.
8. Leshon Williams and Kaleb Johnson (Iowa)
Williams and Johnson were consistent runners last season combining for nearly 1,300 yards, both averaging less than five yards a carry. They will do much of the same in Iowa's new-look offense this season.
9. Chez Mellusi and Tawee Walker (Wisconsin)
Wisconsin will be replacing Braelon Allen with longtime No. 2 option Chez Mellusi and Tawee Walker. Both players have a high floor, but they don't possess the typical game-breaking ability as Badgers' backs in the past.
10. Jo'Quavious "Woody" Marks and Quinten Joyner (USC)
Any running back's job will be easy in USC's high-powered offense. Marks transferred in with nearly 600 rushing yards last season at Mississippi State. This group has potential, but they might not have a clear No. 1.
11. Devin Mockobee and Reggie Love III (Purdue)
Mockobee returns to Purdue after topping 800+ yards in each of the last two seasons, while Reggie Love III transfers in from Illinois after surpassing 500 yards last season.
12. Emmett Johnson and Gabe Ervin Jr. (Nebraska)
Neither Johnson nor Ervin Jr. ran for more than 500 yards last season, but both players showed some potential. This is a true two-man backfield, but Nebraska will need one to emerge if they want to make a bowl game this season.
13. Nathan Carter and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams (Michigan State)
New Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith brought in 1,000+ yard rusher Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams from UMass and Nathan Carter returns with 798 yards from last season. This duo could surprise some people.
14. Justice Ellison and Kaelon Black/Ty Son Lawton (Indiana)
The Hoosiers will have a completely different backfield with Ellison from Wake Forest, along with Black and Lawton following Curt Cignetti from James Madison. All three have produced, but can they do it in the Big Ten?
15. Cam Porter and Joseph Himon II (Northwestern)
Cam Porter was the leading rusher on the Wildcats' surprise 8-5 team last season. He will be a consistent No. 1 back again in 2024 alongside Himon II.
16. TJ Harden and Keegan Jones (UCLA)
Harden led the Bruins last season with eight rushing touchdowns and he was second with 827 yards on the ground. He will likely lead the RB room again in 2024 alongside Jones.
17. Kaden Feagin and Josh McCray (Illinois)
Illinois has a major question in the RB room with no 500+ yard rusher returning from last season and they didn't add anyone from the transfer portal. Feagin, a true sophomore, will look to break out this season.
18. Roman Hemby and Nolan Ray (Maryland)
Maryland returns Hemby, who led the team with 680 rushing yards last season, while Ray, a redshirt junior, will look to take the next step in 2024.