Could Darius Taylor be one of the best running backs in the country?
Heading into his second season of college football, Minnesota's Darius Taylor has a chance to be one of the best running backs in the entire country.
In only six games last season, Taylor totaled 799 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 138 carries. His 133.1 rushing yards per game would've ranked him No. 1 in the entire country. In one of those games he had only one carry for three yards and he was banged up in another, so he had a historically great season as a true freshman.
The fact that he missed half of the season due to injury left him off many statistical lists, and landing him in a category of relatively unknown talents heading into the 2024 season. After not playing for more than two months he came back with a boom, earning the 2024 Quick Lane Bowl MVP when he carried the ball 35 times for 208 yards and a touchdows.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently asked "Which sophomore Running Back will have the best season?" Taylor was among the possible answers.
While he is certainly amongst the best returning sophomores in the country, it's entirely realistic to mention Taylor amongst the best backs in the country, regardless of age.
The Gophers return four of their five starters on the offensive line from a season ago. They also brought in a trio of transfer running backs Sieh Bangura, Jaren Mangham and Marcus Major to soften the workload for Taylor.
Don't get it twisted, though. Minnesota's offense will revolve around Taylor in 2024. The 133.1 yards per game pace he had last season would've put him at around 1,597 rushing yards for the season. That mark would've been fourthnbest in college football and third best in Gophers history.
There is no doubt that Taylor is one of the most talented running backs in the country. With an entire season of full health he has the potential to put himself amongst the sport's best.